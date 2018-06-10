Merkel-Trump photos reveal power play at tense G7

Photographs from the Group of Seven summit in Canada provided by the German and American governments have offered contrasting images of their leaders.

In a photo released by the German Federal Government, Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at US President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returning her gaze.

President Trump's trip to the G7 Summit in photos: https://t.co/S6BPf8HvuO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 9, 2018

An official White House photograph from the summit shows Mr Trump holding forth as Mrs Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan listen.

It is among several photos the White House sent to news media after the German government released the Merkel photo.

- Press Association