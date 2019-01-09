Mental health 'not something you choose like a handbag', says Director

Director for Mental Health Reform, Shari McDaid, has said that mental health is "not something you choose like a handbag".

McDaid's comments come after Coronation Street actress Beverly Callard warned of mental health problems becoming "fashionable".

Coronation Street actress, Beverly Callard

The 61-year old, who plays Liz McDonald in the soap, took two months off in 2016 as a result of depression after she collapsed on set.

Back in 2014, she also admitted to trying to kill herself "half a dozen times".

READ MORE: Corrie star Callard admits suicide attempts

The actress has said: "I’ve been so public about my battle, I want to chip away at the stigma. It’s just like any other illness, but they can’t cut this one away."

Meanwhile, McDaid has said it is vital for those suffering to speak up.

She said: "Mental health is something that happens to people that they may struggle with and what we want is for people to feel comfortable, when they're struggling, to reach for help and to know that the services are in place."