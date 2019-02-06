Men try to abduct nine-year-old boy outside school in UK

Police are investigating a child abduction attempt outside a school in South Lanarkshire in the UK.

The incident happened at around 3.05pm on Friday near Kirktonholme Primary School in East Kilbride.

A group of men in a white car approached a nine-year-old boy on West Mains Road and ordered him to get in the vehicle.

He ran away and told relatives, leaving him feeling shaken but unharmed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Schools will continue to share with pupils the ‘run, yell and tell’ message

Sergeant Paul Doyle said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and I would urge anyone with any information as to the identity of the vehicle or its occupants to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2549 of February 1.

“At this time this would appear to be an isolated incident. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Children at the school are being reminded of the “run, yell and tell” message at their assembly this week.

The local authority is also giving information to parents and carers of pupils at the nearby St Kenneth’s Primary School.

A South Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman said: “Schools will continue to share with pupils the ‘run, yell and tell’ message as part of their commitment to the safety, care and welfare of children.”

- Press Association