Men in psychologically abusive relationships being overlooked, UK campaigners fear

Men’s welfare campaigners in the UK fear an “unconscious bias” is causing police to ignore psychological abuse of vulnerable men by a partner and focus only on female victims.

The comments came after it emerged that in the first year since a law against engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship was introduced in the UK, it was overwhelmingly used to prosecute men.

From the law’s introduction on December 29, 2015, up to the end of March 2017, there were 4,246 allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour recorded, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A Freedom of Information request revealed that 272 people were charged with the offence.

Of these, just four were women.

The law covers behaviour isolating a victim from their support networks, depriving them of their independence, exploiting them financially or controlling activities such as what they wear or who they speak to.

It also covers a pattern of acts such as threats, humiliation, intimidation or other abuse used to punish or frighten a victim, eroding their resistance and locking them in the relationship.

The ManKind Initiative, a helpline for male victims of domestic abuse in the UK, helped to campaign for the introduction of the law, but fears law enforcers think it is only a problem faced by women.

Last year 82 women were killed by a current or former partner compared with 13 men, but data from the ONS shows that one in three reported instances of domestic abuse involve a male complainant.

Mark Brooks, a spokesman for the charity, said: “When people say domestic abuse disproportionately affects women more than men, it’s true at one level, in that there are more female victims than male victims.

“But when you use the term ‘disproportionately’ – it’s almost saying that because there’s more female victims, then really your focus should be on female victims rather than all victims.”

He continued: “It takes away the individual impact – because if you’re a male victim and there’s a female victim in the house next door, you could be going through the same level of crime, there’s not a disproportionate effect on you than her, it’s the same effect.”

Earlier this year, Jordan Worth, 22, became the first woman to be convicted of the new offence in the UK.

She subjected her partner Alex Skeel, also 22, to a series of vicious assaults, leaving him with major head trauma and serious burns.

But for months before the assaults, Worth dictated what he could wear, who he could speak to, starved him and forced him to sleep on the floor but succeeded in making him believe their relationship was normal.

Mr Brooks said: “The question is whether there is an unconscious bias in police and prosecutors when they apply or think about coercive control legislation and if their biases are actually stopping them applying the law to male victims in the way they apply the law – rightly – to female victims.”

ManKind is also concerned that cultural stereotypes of the “whipped” boyfriend can mask signs of more serious controlling behaviour and coercion.

Mr Brooks said: “If a woman is going through that situation where she’s being isolated from support networks like friends, family or colleagues, people start to ask questions.”

He said that men who are perceived as being dominated by their partner are often mocked by their friends, who might not recognise how serious the situation can become.

“You would never say to a woman ‘Are you under the thumb of your boyfriend?’ without being concerned about it,” he said.

The prosecution figures for 2017 to 2018 will not be available until next year, but ManKind is hopeful that attitudes towards male victims are changing.

“What we need is more prosecutions and more publicity around those prosecutions, which will therefore then educate the public,” Mr Brooks said.

The current data is not broken down by victim, so it is not clear how many of those prosecuted were in same-sex relationships, or were charged with abusing a family member other than their partner.

Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe, Britain's National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) lead on domestic violence, said that men are usually more reluctant to report abuse, as are those in LGBT relationships.

She said the NPCC had always expected the offence to have a slow start, followed by a significant uptick in the number of offences recorded and people charged in the second year.

“I am sure that women are equally capable of offending in that way and there are a number of horrific cases – men are victims of domestic abuse and they deserve support,” she said.

But she warned against considering coercive and controlling behaviour as a “gender neutral” offence that affects both women and men equally.

“I think some domestic abuse – not all of it – is absolutely driven by perceptions of a woman’s place,” she said.

“In some domestic abuse there is a traditional view of a woman’s place and it’s driven by gender privilege and a desire to control a woman.”

Ms Rolfe also said those guilty of this kind of offending can skew the number of domestic violence cases recorded.

“If you’re in an abusive relationship, if your partner makes a counter allegation that they are also the subject of domestic abuse then police are obliged to record that,” she said.

“As we know, the perpetrators of controlling and coercive behaviour are incredibly manipulative individuals and they almost always make a counter-allegation.

“Police will make a very clear decision about who’s the perpetrator and who’s the victim, but the crime recording rules will oblige us to record both allegations.”

Ms Rolfe added that although abuse occurs in all walks of life, often those in abusive relationships were both very vulnerable and the role of perpetrator and victim might be less clearly defined.

She said that to truly understand what is going on in an emotionally abusive relationship required a lot of professional curiosity and hard work from officers.

“Now if they do that in the right way, that should work equally well for male or female victims – we shouldn’t have a bias towards women as victims and men as perpetrators,” she said.

- Press Association