Men charged with money laundering after £900,000 found in van

Three men have been charged with money laundering after around £900,000 (€1m) in cash was found in a van stopped at the Channel Tunnel.

The trio were arrested at the Folkestone terminal on Wednesday, Kent Police said.

Faisal Khan, 26, of Grafton Street in Batley, West Yorkshire, and Mohammed Khan, 42, and Asim Khan, 18, both of Healy Lane, Batley, were each charged with one count of money laundering.

Faisal Khan was also charged with possession of articles for use in fraud and conspiracy to defraud.

The three men appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday and were remanded in custody.

They are due before Canterbury Crown Court on February 22.

-Press Association