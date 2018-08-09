Melania Trump’s parents sworn in as US citizens

First lady Melania Trump’s parents have been sworn in as US citizens.

A lawyer for Viktor and Amalija Knavs said the Slovenian couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City.

They had been living in the US as permanent residents.

Melania Trump settled in New York in 1996 (Luca Bruno/AP)

The Knavses raised Mrs Trump in the rural industrial town of Sevnica while Slovenia was under Communist rule.

Mr Knavs, 74, was a car dealer, while his wife, who is 73, worked in a textile factory.

The first lady, born Melanija, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modelling.

She settled in New York in 1996 and met Mr Trump two years later.

- Press Association