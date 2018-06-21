Melania Trump visits Texas facilities holding migrant children

Melania Trump has visited two Texas facilities housing some of the 2,300 migrant children sent by the US government after their families entered the country illegally.

The first lady’s visit to Upbring New Hope Children’s Centre on Thursday comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families.

However, his policy of prosecuting people who cross the border illegally remains.

The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she “hates” to see families separated at the border.

A White House official followed up on Wednesday, saying Mrs Trump had been making her opinion known to the president that he needed to act to keep migrant families together.

