Melania Trump shows off White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas decorations.

Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of American Treasures.

The Cross Hall at the White House (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St Louis, Chicago and San Francisco, the White House said.

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Topiary trees line the East colonnade (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18ft tall.

Mrs Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s festive decorations.

They include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

