Melania Trump returns to White House after kidney procedure hospital stay

US First Lady Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospital stay for a kidney procedure.

The White House says Mrs Trump returned to the White House on Saturday morning.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington since having an embolisation procedure on Monday for an unspecified kidney condition that the White House said was benign.

President Donald Trump visited his 48-year-old wife during several of the evenings that she was in the hospital.

The first lady said on Twitter on Wednesday that she was “feeling great”. She thanked the Walter Reed staff and her well-wishers, and added that she was looking forward to going home.

- Press Association