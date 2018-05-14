Melania Trump in hospital after treatment on benign kidney condition

Melania Trump has been admitted to hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House has said.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.

Ms Grisham says Mrs Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

