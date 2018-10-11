Melania Trump: I might be the most bullied person in the world

First lady Melania Trump said she thinks she is “the most bullied person” in the world based on what “people are saying” about her.

Mrs Trump also said there are people in the White House that she and President Donald Trump cannot trust but added that some of them “don’t work there any more”.

The Trump administration has dealt with numerous staff departures and an anonymous senior official’s newspaper op-ed critical of the president. First lady Melania Trump recently returned from a trip to Africa (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mrs Trump was interviewed during her recent Africa trip by TV network ABC, which aired portions on Good Morning America.

She promoted her Be Best initiative, which tackles online bullying. The president frequently attacks people on Twitter.

Mrs Trump said her campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”.

“We need to educate the children of social emotional behaviour so when they grow up … they know how to deal with those issues,” she said.

The president, in an interview on Thursday with Fox & Friends, was asked about why people he and his wife do not trust are still in his administration.

“I didn’t know people in Washington, and now I know everybody,” he said. “I know some that I wish I didn’t know.”

He said he has “great people right now working”.

“Are there some that I’m not in love with? Yes,” he said. “And we’ll weed them out slowly but surely.”- Press Association