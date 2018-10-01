Melania Trump forges ahead with African trip as first lady

Melania Trump is taking part in her first big international trip as US first lady without her husband.

She is embarking on a seven-day journey that will take her to the African nations of Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, with the main focus on child welfare.

Her first extended turn on the world stage without US president Donald Trump could still be complicated by her husband, even though he will be thousands of miles away.

Mr Trump has upset some African leaders with impolite comments about the continent, including the use of a vulgar term to describe some countries.

One commentator said Mrs Trump may end up having to repair relations as a result.

