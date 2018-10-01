Melania Trump forges ahead with African trip as first lady
Melania Trump is taking part in her first big international trip as US first lady without her husband.
She is embarking on a seven-day journey that will take her to the African nations of Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, with the main focus on child welfare.
This year’s #UNGA reception was a success – thank you again to all who attended & @USAID for your support. Looking forward to spreading the message of #BeBest & representing the #USA as I travel to #Africa next week - #Ghana, #Malawi, #Kenya & #Egypt pic.twitter.com/UGTJdHw73t— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 28, 2018
Her first extended turn on the world stage without US president Donald Trump could still be complicated by her husband, even though he will be thousands of miles away.
Mr Trump has upset some African leaders with impolite comments about the continent, including the use of a vulgar term to describe some countries.
One commentator said Mrs Trump may end up having to repair relations as a result.
- Press Association
