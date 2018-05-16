Melania Trump ‘feeling great’ and hoping to be back at White House soon

Melania Trump has said she feels “great” after a kidney procedure and expects to return to the White House before long.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, visited her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady’s comments on Twitter on Wednesday were her first since she was taken to hospital for an embolisation on Monday.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

She tweeted “a sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit” and to her well-wishers.

Mrs Trump added: “I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home.”

Marine One, with President Donald Trump on board, returns to the White House after a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Centre where the first lady is being treated (Susan Walsh/PA)

Mr Trump visited his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row.

The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

- Press Association