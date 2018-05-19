Meghan on her way to St George’s Chapel for star-studded wedding

Meghan Markle is on her way to St George’s Chapel for her star-studded wedding to Prince Harry.

Waiting at the Windsor Castle chapel for the royal bride are guests including Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Harry’s uncle Earl Spencer and Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan left Cliveden House, in Taplow, Berkshire, where she spent the night, accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland.

The pair could be seen chatting, and a relaxed-looking Meghan gave a brief wave, as the vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, left for the drive to the Windsor Castle.

The car was built in 1950 and was the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s first Rolls-Royce when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

The first glimpse of the white wedding dress suggests it has a boat neck. She was wearing a white veil.

Amal and George Clooney are among the guests at St George’s Chapel for the noon ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Among the early arrivals for the ceremony were Earl Spencer, in a morning suit, and talk show host Winfrey, who is dressed in a pale pink suit, matching hat and sunglasses.

Other guests spotted taking their seats include the Duchess of Cambridge’s Middleton family, Meghan’s close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra and actor Idris Elba.

Community Champions invited to share in the couple’s big day – including charity workers, local volunteers and community stalwarts – are gathered in the castle grounds with hampers to enjoy the celebrations.

David and Victoria Beckham are on the guestlist (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Harry and his American bride will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hours before the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry has been given the dukedom – the highest rank in the British peerage.

The Queen’s grandson, who is sixth in line to the throne, will pledge to love, comfort, honour and protect the former actress as they become husband and wife in the historic surrounds of St George’s Chapel.

Harry also received Scottish and Northern Irish titles, becoming the Earl of of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, which means Meghan will become the Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

Oprah Winfrey was among the early arrivals (Ian West/PA)

Other information to be released includes details of the couple’s wedding rings – Harry’s is a platinum band with a textured finish, while Meghan’s has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by the Queen.

Tens of thousands of royal fans have begun to descend on the Berkshire town to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom, as police have effectively created a ring of steel around the castle in a massive security operation.

Weather forecasters are expecting wall-to-wall sunshine, meaning the newlywed couple will be able to ride through Windsor town centre in the open top Ascot landau for their carriage procession.

Some 250 members of the armed forces will take part in the pomp and ceremony of the celebrations, with regiments closely connected to former soldier Harry lining the streets.

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.



Find out more: https://t.co/8vkN7JSJ4C pic.twitter.com/cpmFrMegyw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Around 30 members of the royal family including the Queen and 96-year-old Philip, who is well enough to attend after undergoing a recent hip operation, will gather in the 600-strong congregation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, will marry Harry and Meghan.

The moving, soul classic Stand By Me by Ben E King will be performed by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, with the gospel singers also delivering Etta James’ uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine – a favourite in African-American churches.

The presiding bishop of the American Episcopal Church Bishop, Michael Curry will give the address.

The Prince of Wales will take on the role of the absent father of the bride Thomas Markle, and walk his future daughter-in-law through the Quire up the altar to meet her groom.

There will be sadness amid the joy for Meghan with her father missing her big day.

The reclusive former TV lighting director will be thousands of miles away in Mexico after pulling out of attending on medical advice with just two days to go after undergoing heart surgery.

Harry too will be thinking of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in car crash when he was 12.

He has invited her three siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as a way of honouring her.

Lady Jane is giving a reading.

- Press Association