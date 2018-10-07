Meghan Markle’s sister refused Kensington Palace entry after arriving uninvited

The half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was reportedly refused entry into Kensington Palace after she turned up at the gates unannounced.

The Mirror has reported that Samantha Markle, 53, was turned away by security after she had “demanded” to see the duchess.

She reportedly then handed a note to security and left following a “stand-off” at the gates of the palace.

Miss Markle was photographed trying on a mask with the face of Prince Harry after bystanders said she refuse to leave the area.

A source told the Mirror palace officials received a letter from Samantha’s representatives more than a fortnight ago demanding a meeting.

The source told the Mirror: “This is the closest Meghan has come physically to that side of her family since she married into the royal family but palace staff had clearly been instructed not to allow her access.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.- Press Association