May to hold talks with Scandinavian leaders on Russia and Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to pay a one-day visit to Scandinavia to discuss the threat from Russia, trade and Brexit with two close allies.

Mrs May will meet her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Swedish PM Stefan Lofven in Stockholm on April 9, Downing Street has announced.

The Prime Minister is due to return from her Easter walking holiday in Wales on Wednesday, and will spend time in her Maidenhead constituency ahead of the Scandinavian trip.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "It is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to have discussions with two close European partners.

"Talks are expected to cover a range of issues, including the threat Russia poses to international security; our ongoing bilateral co-operation in areas such as security and defence; trade and investment; and progress towards a Brexit deal."

Sweden expelled one Russian diplomat and Denmark two as part of the co-ordinated international response to the March 4 poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.