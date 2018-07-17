May goes down to four-vote defeat over post-Brexit medicines regulation

Theresa May has gone down to defeat in the British House of Commons over her Brexit plans, as MPs there voted for continued UK involvement in the EU’s regulatory system for medicines.

The vote, by a margin of 305-301, came amid desperate Government efforts to fend off defeat on a second amendment to its flagship Trade Bill, which would require her to try to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

The British Government’s defeat on medicines regulation is believed to have been secured by a substantial rebellion by pro-EU Tories.

MPs voted by 305-301 to defeat the Government over the European Medicines Agency (www.parliamentlive.tv)

Their amendment requires the Government to make it a negotiating objective in talks with the EU to secure continued UK participation in the EU medicines regulatory network partnership involving the European Medicines Agency.

Pro-EU Labour MP Chuka Umunna said he was "delighted" that the Government has suffered a defeat over post-Brexit medicines regulations.

"There was at least something of a show of strength in the face of ERG Brextremists," he said.

But after the Government narrowly avoided defeat over the customs union Mr Umunna hit out at Labour Brexiteers who had helped Theresa May avoid a humiliating reverse.

"It's very disappointing and our communities will question why Labour MPs are jeopardising jobs," he said.

A new pro-EU backbench Tory MP clause 18, designed to ensure a UK negotiating objective of a customs union with the EU if unable to establish a free trade area for goods between the two parties, was defeated by 307 votes to 301 - majority six.

NC18 Trade Bill rebels facing “awful” threats from whips, says one Tory MP. “They tickle Rees Moggs tummy they tighten the thumb screws on us”... — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) July 17, 2018

There were cheers from MPs on the Government benches after it was defeated, as Theresa May's administration swerved a second defeat on the Trade Bill.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, opening the Bill's third reading debate, said the legislation would be "the confident first step that the UK takes towards establishing itself as an independent trading nation for the first time in over 40 years".

The Trade Bill has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 317 votes to 286, majority 31.

It will undergo further scrutiny in the Lords where it is likely peers could inflict further defeats on the Government.

- Press Association