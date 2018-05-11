Mass protests over Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in cities across the country to protest against US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with world powers.

The protests resembled other aggressive but orderly gatherings typical under President Hassan Rouhani, who has tried for a rapprochement with the West.

"Today’s action sends a critical message: the United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them." pic.twitter.com/pd5WC2II95 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2018

But while slogans of “Death to America” were few, many Iranians are sincerely angry over Mr Trump’s decision and are siding with hard-liners who have warned to be suspicious of the West.

Mr Trump pulled America out of the 2015 accord on Tuesday.

Iran said it may resume uranium enrichment in a higher rate within weeks if it finds the nuclear deal will not work any more after the US pullout.

- Press Association