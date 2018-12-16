Man’s body found on beach in Scotland

A man’s body has been found on a beach near a golf course in Scotland.

Police were called to the scene in Carnoustie, Angus at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained.

Coastguard teams were also involved in the recovery operation near the Barry Burn.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and are at an early stage.”

- Press Association