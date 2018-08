Man who harassed bison in Yellowstone National Park arrested over disturbance

A man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

The US National Park Service said 55-year-old Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, caused a disturbance on Thursday in Many Glacier Hotel.

He appeared in US court and was jailed pending a court hearing next week.

Reinke had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on a 500 dollar bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted he appeared intoxicated.

Reinke was later cited for harassing a Yellowstone bison, which another visitor captured on video.

Rangers there did not know of his bond conditions.

- Press Association