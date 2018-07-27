Man to be sentenced for manslaughter of date who died in speedboat crash

A web designer responsible for killing his date who died in a speedboat crash on the River Thames is facing jail.

Jack Shepherd, 30, had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on dating website OkCupid, the Old Bailey heard.

But their champagne-fuelled first date ended in tragedy when his boat capsized on the River Thames in central London and she was thrown into the cold water in December 2015.

Jack Shepherd has been found guilty of Charlotte Brown’s manslaughter by gross negligence (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was convicted in his absence of the manslaughter of Ms Brown by gross negligence.

But her family have pleaded with him to attend court to face sentence on Friday.

Ms Brown’s sister Katie Brown said in a statement on behalf of the family: “The immense pain and anguish we feel will never pass and our grief will last a lifetime.”

Charlotte Brown’s sister Katie and mother Roz Wicken arrive at the Old Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “We now appeal to Jack Shepherd wherever he is in the world to return and assume the responsibility of his guilt and the devastation he caused by his actions that fateful night – we appeal to Jack Shepherd’s family and friends to appeal to him and urge him to face the consequences of his actions.”

The court had heard how Shepherd had bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO from Gumtree to “pull women”.

The speedboat owned by Jack Shepherd (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In the months before Ms Brown’s death, Shepherd had entertained up to 10 women on the 1980s model, having invited them back to his houseboat in Hammersmith.

During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and advised on the importance of wearing life jackets.

- Press Association