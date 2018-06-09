Man to appear in court charged with manslaughter and robbery of 100-year-old

A man is due to appear in court charged with the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a mugging.

Polish-born Zofija Kaczan suffered serious injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in hospital two days later.

Zofija Kaczan suffered serious injuries in a mugging (Stacia Fitzsimmons/PA)

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, was charged in connection with the incident on Friday and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ms Kaczan was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, will appear in court later.

- Press Association