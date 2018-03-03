Man shoots himself dead outside White House

A man has shot himself dead outside the White House.

The District of Columbia Police Department said that an "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin".

The statement comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.

The agency said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida.

The White House said it was aware of the situation and that Mr Trump was briefed.

