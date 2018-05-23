Man sentenced to 25 years for posting fatal dose of cyanide

A judge in the United States has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for posting a fatal dose of cyanide to a man in the UK.

Sidney Kilmartin was sentenced on Tuesday at the US District Court in Portland, Maine.

Kilmartin was charged with sending cyanide to Andrew Denton of Hull.

He was also charged with advertising and mailing a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. It was really Epsom salts.

Kilmartin sent the real thing to Mr Denton after Mr Denton had threatened to report the fraud.

Kilmartin, 56, faced a maximum sentence of life in prison. His defence lawyer said a fair sentence would range from zero to 20 years because of his history of mental illness.

Kilmartin, of Windham, Maine, was arrested in 2014 and found guilty in 2016.

