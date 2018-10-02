Man pleads guilty to murdering mother at family home in UK

A 22-year-old man has admitted killing his mother.

Thomas Fisher pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Lewes Crown Court today after Fiona Fisher was found dead at their East Sussex home on April 27.

Police found the body of the 51-year-old former L’Occitane shop manager at the house in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough, after being called to check on her welfare.

Fiona Fisher was found dead at her home in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough (Sussex Police/PA)

Fisher was due to stand trial on Monday accused of murder but the proceedings were postponed until he appeared in court today when his alternative plea to manslaughter was accepted.

He also admitted fraud after using a Marks & Spencer Mastercard in his mother’s name and driving while disqualified.

- Press Association