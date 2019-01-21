Man mauled to death by lions in Indian Zoo

A man has been mauled to death by lions after climbing over a fence into a zoo enclosure in India.

The man, believed to be in his mid 20s, scaled the 12m fence in Chhatbir Zoo in Zirakhpur, Punjab, according to Outlook India.

According to local news reports, the man was attacked by a lionness, Shilpa and a male lion Yuvraj for several minutes.

The zoo is spread over 500 acres and is home to 1,200 animals.

The lion safari has been shut down for two days as an investigation continues.