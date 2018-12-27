Man killed after explosion causes house to collapse in UK
A man has died after a house collapsed in the UK following an explosion in the early hours.
The incident happened on King Arthurs Way in Andover, Hampshire, at around 2.30am on Thursday.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said search and rescue teams are continuing to search the scene.
A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.
A joint investigation by the fire service and Hampshire Constabulary is under way.
- Press Association
