Man jumps from public gallery of Dutch parliament in attempt to hang himself

A man has been injured after attempting to kill himself by leaping from the public gallery of the Dutch parliament in front of politicians today.

The man jumped several meters above the floor of the Dutch parliament with something tied around his neck, according to police and local media.

A Dutch lawmaker was at the speaker's podium moments before the man jumped from the public gallery of the Dutch parliament.

The man survived and received medical treatment, police said in a statement.

Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the man had been pacing in an agitated state before tying something to a railing and jumping.

The paper identified him as an activist who had camped outside parliament for several weeks in a demonstration for the legalization of hashish and marijuana.

Er is een man van de publieke tribune in de Tweede Kamer gesprongen tijdens de vergadering. De man probeerde zelfmoord te plegen met een koord → https://t.co/sh3kaP8dnL pic.twitter.com/TELTaUURJU — NOS (@NOS) March 22, 2018

A public video feed of the speakers’ podium showed the shocked reaction of lawmakers after a loud thump before the session was postponed.

The man's current condition is not yet known.