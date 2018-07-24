Man held over throat slashing at Hilton hotel freed on bail

A man who was arrested after a woman had her throat slashed in an attack at a Manchester city centre hotel has been released on bail.

The 20-year-old was one of six people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday after police were flagged down in the street by the victim near the Hilton in Deansgate shortly after 11.10am.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said on Tuesday the man had been bailed pending further inquiries.

Three other men – two aged 26 and one aged 24 – a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were released under investigation earlier on Tuesday.

Police at the scene at the Hilton hotel (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to her neck but was later allowed home.

Armed officers were sent to the hotel after the incident was reported.

Witnesses said on social media that the victim ran screaming into the street and three men were arrested shortly afterwards.

Two women were later seen being led from the hotel in handcuffs, one in silky pink pyjamas.

The police investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4409 quoting incident 726 of 23/07/2018, or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association