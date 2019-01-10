Man faces court in Australia over ‘suspicious packages’ found at embassies

A 49-year-old man has appeared in court over suspicious packages delivered to embassies and consulates throughout Australia.

The British consulate in Melbourne was one of 38 to be sent parcels, with officers continuing to test them to determine what substance they contain.

Police have recovered 29 of the packages and have said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Savas Avan, from Shepparton, more than 100 miles north of Melbourne, appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court was told the packages contained asbestos.

BREAKING: Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages to embassies and consulates in ACT & VIC today (Wednesday, 9 January 2019). The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances are being investigated. — AFP (@AusFedPolice) January 9, 2019

The Australian Federal Police said: “The man was arrested at his home last night and was charged with sending dangerous articles to be carried by a postal service, contrary to section 471 of the Criminal Code Act 1995.”

Avan did not apply for bail and is due back before court on March 4.

- Press Association