Man due in court on murder charge after woman found bludgeoned to death in the UK

A man will appear in court charged with murder after a woman failed to turn up to her own birthday celebrations and was found dead in a bed.

Christina Abbotts, 29, was discovered bludgeoned to death in Crawley, West Sussex on Friday night.

Zahid Naseem, 47, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, was remanded in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

Naseem, who knew Ms Abbotts, was arrested at the property.

Zahid Naseem was arrested at the property (Flora Thompson/PA)

Ms Abbotts had been living at the flat in the Gossops Green area of the West Sussex town, Sussex Police confirmed.

The preliminary cause of death from a post-mortem examination is blunt force trauma to the head, a spokesman said.

Witnesses told how police “flooded” into the street shortly after 10.30pm on Friday after friends, who were worried when she failed to turn up to meet them in London, raised the alarm.

