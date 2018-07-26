Man denies manslaughter of Holby City actor’s daughter over party drug death

A 29-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie who died after taking party drug 2CP at the Bestival music festival.

Ceon Broughton, of Enfield, north London, appeared at Winchester Crown Court where he entered his plea in connection with the death of Louella Fletcher-Michie.

The 25-year-old was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 2017.

Broughton also entered not guilty pleas to three charges of supplying the psychedelic drug to Ms Fletcher-Michie at the festival and also to her and another person at Glastonbury Festival earlier that

year.

Ceon Broughton has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Louella Fletcher-Michie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Broughton was released on unconditional bail until the trial which is listed to start on February 4 2019.

In a statement released through Mr Michie’s agent shortly after his daughter’s death, the family said: “Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

“Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages.”

Ex-Coronation Street and Taggart actor Mr Michie, 61, and his wife Carol – a former Hot Gossip singer – have two other children, Daisy and Sam.

- Press Association