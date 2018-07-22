Man charged with preparing terror acts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, Scotland Yard said.

Ravi Mendis, 43, from south London, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and making threats to kill on Friday.

He was charged on Saturday with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, according to the force.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

- Press Association