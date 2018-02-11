Man charged with murder of his eight-year-old daughter in UK

William Billingham has been charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter Mylee Billingham who was found with knife wounds at his house in Walsall, England on January 20, West Midlands Police have said.

Billingham, of Valley View in Brownhills, was charged on Saturday with the murder of his daughter, Mylee Billingham, and also for "making threats to kill".

The statement said: "Unemployed Billingham, aged 54, was arrested following the incident and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries he had received.

"He was discharged from hospital on Friday February 9 and taken into police custody to be interviewed.

"Police are continuing to support Mylee's family at this tragic time and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Billingham, known as Bill, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.