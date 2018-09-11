Man charged over ‘£2.5m lottery fraud’
A lottery player has been charged with fraudulently claiming a £2.5 million payout almost a decade ago.
Edward Putman, 53, is accused of fraud by false representation after allegedly claiming the outstanding jackpot with a fake ticket in 2009, Hertfordshire Police said.
The force’s serious fraud and cyber unit began investigating in 2015 after evidence emerged the claim was not legitimate.
Putman, of Station Road, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, was bailed to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 16.
- Press Association
