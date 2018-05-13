Man arrested over murder of woman found dead in tent in UK

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old woman was found dead inside a tent at a campsite.

Police were called to the caravan and camping site at Marine Parade, Seaford, West Sussex, at 7am on Sunday where the woman was discovered.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"No-one else is currently being sought in connection with the death."

Detective Inspector Andy Eggleton said: "We would like to speak to anyone who used a footpath giving access to the campsite between midnight and 6.30am on Sunday and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"We are also aware of a 50th birthday party having taken place at the campsite this weekend and again would ask anyone who attended to come forward please."

