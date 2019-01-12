Man arrested ‘over harassment of British MP outside Parliament’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence relating to an incident involving MP Anna Soubry that took place in Westminster on Monday.

It is understood the man in custody is James Goddard and the arrest is in connection with remainer MP Ms Soubry being harassed outside Parliament during live television interviews in College Green on Monday.

The Met said a man in his 30s had been arrested at St James Park tube station at 11.42am on Saturday on suspicion of a public order offence.

A spokeswoman said the arrest related to an incident which took place in Westminster on Monday January 7.

The man remains in custody at a central London police station, the force said.

Ms Soubry, a prominent supporter of a second EU referendum, was taunted as she was interviewed in Westminster on Monday, and then harangued by a group of men as she made her way back to parliament.

