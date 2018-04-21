Man arrested on suspicion of murder after London stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old was knifed to death in north London.

Police were called to a reported stabbing on Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, and found two men with knife wounds a short distance from each other at around 3am on Saturday.

The fatally wounded man was found on Roth Walk and died at the scene around 45 minutes later despite the efforts of medical staff, Scotland Yard said.

The latest killing comes amid a surge in violence on the capital's streets with more than 60 murder investigations launched by the Metropolitan Police so far this year.

A second man, 21, found stabbed on Seven Sisters Road, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, affray, and possessing an offensive weapon the Met said.

He is in custody after being discharged from hospital.

It is believed the pair were involved in a fight "involving a number of other people" before emergency services were called, the Met said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted online about the killing, saying he was "deeply saddened" by "another life unnecessarily lost to violent crime on our streets".

He said: "The Met Police are using extra City Hall resources to fight this scourge and to remove violent criminals and weapons from the streets."

Speaking at a St George's Day event in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon, Mr Khan urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "There is no honour in staying silent when you know something.

"There is no honour in allowing someone to carry a knife that can lead to harm being caused. All of us have a responsibility to help the police keep us all safe."

Inquiries continue and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

- PA