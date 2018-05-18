Man arrested after ‘firing shots’ at Trump golf club in Florida

A man shouting about Donald Trump has entered the president’s south Florida golf course, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested, officials said.

One officer received a minor injury in the incident at the Trump National Doral, officials said.

Police were notified of an “active shooter” in the Trump-owned club at about 1.30am local time, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told reporters.

He said officers from Doral and Miami-Dade confronted him immediately and exchanged gunfire with the man who was “neutralised” and taken into custody.

#UPDATE: #MDPD and @DoralPolice responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the @TrumpDoral. Officers exchanged gun fire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/u00I2Ju60R — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

Miami-Dade Police director Juan Perez said the man was shouting about Mr Trump, and “actively shooting”.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far. And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter,” Mr Perez said.

Mr Trump was not at the club at the time.

Mr Perez said: “You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel. They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

He said the Secret Service was on the scene, and the FBI was on the way.

As day broke, the large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence and news helicopters hovered over the scene.

The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate, while a Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was bought by the Trump Organisation in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It is about eight miles from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet of event space and four golf courses.

- Press Association