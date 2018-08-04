Man arrested after body found amid missing midwife probe

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found during the search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Staffordshire Police said the man, who had previously been released on bail, had been re-arrested after a body was discovered near Caverswall on Saturday.

Police searching Tickhill Lane in Caverswall near Stoke for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.

Ms Eastwood, 28, was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am eight days earlier on Friday July 27.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital on Friday July 27 (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Forensic teams are at the scene and will remain there for some time, while specialists officers support the midwife’s family.

Police said the body has yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police outside the home in Stoke of missing midwife, Samantha Eastwood, as an investigation is continuing into her disappearance.

Dozens of officers and police dogs had been scouring an area near Tickhill Lane, using large sticks to search bushes.

Nigel Potts, who owns neighbouring Newhill Farm, said he had witnessed a large police presence at a nearby disused quarry on Saturday morning.

“It seems that that’s where the main focus of the search is. They’ve been down here for three days,” the 53-year-old said.

He added that officers asked to view footage from his CCTV camera on the night the midwife disappeared, but his recordings did not go back that far.

Detectives searching Stoke-On-Trent for missing Samantha Eastwood have discovered a body earlier today. Three men are currently in custody in connection with Samantha's disappearance. https://t.co/ZZ3YM0EYpW pic.twitter.com/bJzfqZyWZx — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) August 4, 2018

Ms Eastwood’s colleagues raised concerns at 7.20pm on the same day she was last seen after she failed to show up for her next shift.

The force said neighbours reported hearing a scream in the vicinity of Ms Eastwood’s house at about 2pm on the day she went missing.

Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy, from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department, said: “The discovery today is not what anyone wanted, and this is now a homicide investigation.

“A 32-year-old man who was previously released on conditional bail has now been re-arrested for murder, and remains in custody.

Gemma Eastwood, sister of missing Samantha Eastwood, makes an appeal at Staffordshire Police headquarters in Stoke

“Two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

He added: “I would like to thank the public for their support, and anyone with any further information is asked to contact us on 101.”

Ms Eastwood’s sister, Gemma Eastwood, had made a tearful appeal for help in tracing Samantha on Friday, saying: “We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong.

“If she’s out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch.

“Get her home.”

- Press Association