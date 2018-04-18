Man accused of fraud over Grenfell Tower disaster due in court

A man accused of lying to get his hands on cash and accommodation meant for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire will appear in court.

Mohammad Gamoota is charged with two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the disaster, between the night it took place and July 29 last year.

It is alleged he lied to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which was overseeing the relief effort, to secure himself accommodation.

He then made a false application for housing and financial assistance to the Grenfell Tower fire fund, which was set up to aid real victims, prosecutors claim.

The defendant intended to "make a gain, namely get money, for yourself", according to the charges.

The 31-year-old, of Westminster, London, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

The west London inferno left 71 dead and hundreds homeless on June 14.