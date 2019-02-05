Man accused of crushing toddler to death with car seat claims he was ‘framed’

A man accused of crushing his girlfriend’s toddler with his car seat has told jurors he was “framed” over the death.

Stephen Waterson, 25, allegedly twice pushed the front passenger seat of his Audi convertible into three-year-old Alfie Lamb who was in the footwell behind.

He is on trial at the Old Bailey alongside his partner Adrian Hoare, 23, who, it is claimed, failed to stop it.

There were four adults in the Audi and two children in the rear footwell on the journey from Sutton to Croydon in south London on February 1 last year, jurors have heard.

Giving evidence, Waterson denied deliberately pushing his seat into Alfie after losing his temper.

He told jurors he moved back no more than an inch then forward again when he was asked to.

Cross-examining for Hoare, Katy Thorne QC, said: “On your account Mr Waterson, it could not have been the seat that cause his death and you have been framed horribly for Alfie’s death.”

Court sketch of Stephen Waterson (left) who is accused of crushing the toddler of his girlfriend Adrian Hoare (right) with a car seat (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Waterson said: “That’s correct.”

The lawyer went on: “Just help us with one thing then please Mr Waterson, how did Alfie die?”

The defendant replied: “That’s what I want to find out as well.”

Ms Thorne said: “There’s nothing that happened in that car that you saw or heard that would explain how he came to his death?”

Waterson said: “Alfie was at some stage being shouted at by Adrian.”

But the defence lawyer pointed out: “That would not kill you though.”

On Waterson’s account, Ms Thorne asserted: “That’s just rubbish, is it not, because you actually did move that seat back not once, but twice.

“What you have done Mr Waterson is lie and lie and lie about this incident.”

Waterson admitted lying in a police statement.

He went on to say Hoare had told him she “blamed herself” for Alfie’s death as they lay in bed together.

Asked if he bore any responsibility himself, he said: “I should have said something and not put the children in the car in the footwell.”

The defendants have admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice but deny manslaughter.

Hoare also denies child cruelty and common assault on car passenger Emilie Williams.

Waterson has pleaded not guilty to intimidation of the driver Marcus Lamb.

- Press Association