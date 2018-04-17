Man, 31, charged with fraud by false representation following the Grenfell Tower fire

A 31-year-old man has been charged in Britain with fraud by false representation following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Scotland Yard say Mohammad Ali Gamoota will appear in court tomorrow - after the disaster last June.

Seventy-one people died in the fire in west London.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "A man has been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

"Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31 of Westminster was charged on Tuesday, 17 April with two counts of fraud by false representation.

"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 18 April."

- PA