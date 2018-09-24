Maldives opposition leader ousts incumbent president

The opposition leader in the Maldives has won the country’s general election, according to provisional results from the Maldives Election Commission.

Mr Solih claimed victory over President Abdulla Yameen in Male, the capital of the tropical island chain in the Indian Ocean.

President Yameen has not conceded the race. Spokesman Hussain Shihab says he is awaiting a briefing by top Yameen administration officials before making a statement.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, third left, and his running mate Faisal Naseem celebrate in Male (Mohamed Sharuhaan/AP)

Mr Solih’s win was unexpected, with opposition members fearing President Yameen would rig the vote in his favor.

Since his election in 2013, President Yameen has cracked down on political dissent, jailing rivals and judges.

The commission’s results show Mr Solih with 134,616 votes and incumbent President Gayoom with 96,132 votes, with a 89.2 per cent voter turnout.

The commission said the final results will be released within the 7-day window parties have to challenge the results in court.

- Press Association