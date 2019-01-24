Malaysian royals pick Pahang sultan as new king

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been named Malaysia’s new king.

He replaces Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated unexpectedly after just two years on the throne.

The 49-year-old ruler resigned on January 6 as Malaysia’s 15th king, marking the first abdication in the nation’s history and cutting short his five-year term. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (Malaysia Information Ministry/AP)

No reason was given, but the move came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.

Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said the Conference of Rulers on Thursday elected Sultan Abdullah under a unique rotating monarchy system.

Sultan Abdullah is a key figure in several international sports bodies.

He will be sworn in on January 31 for a five-year term.

- Press Association