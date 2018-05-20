Malaysian ex-PM seeks police protection after corruption probe launched
Malaysia’s ex-prime minister has reportedly sought police protection due to concern about his family’s safety after the launch of an inquiry into him over a huge corruption scandal.
A spokesman for Najib Razak said he asked “for protection for himself and his family as they fear for their safety.”
His long-ruling coalition suffered a shocking defeat in the May 9 elections amid anger over at least 4.5 billion dollars (€3.7bn) that investigators say was looted and laundered by his associates from a state investment fund he set up.
The new government has reopened an investigation into the case, with police raiding Mr Najib’s properties and seizing cash, jewellery and other valuables.
