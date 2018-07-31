Lucy McHugh murder probe: Man bailed in UK and banned from Southampton

A 24-year-old man arrested over the murder of teenager Lucy McHugh in Southampton has been bailed and told that he must not enter the city, Hampshire Police said.

Detectives appealed for help from the public as they investigate the circumstances of the 13-year-old’s death and piece together what happened after she left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Lucy McHugh #Murder #Southampton. Investigation update: 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child has been bailed, but not to enter Southampton https://t.co/WD6HsnfXbr — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) July 31, 2018

Her body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “This investigation very much continues and we really need the help of the community to understand Lucy’s activity in the 24 hours before her body was found.

“We know that this is causing a great deal of concern locally, please be assured we are doing all we possibly can to bring whoever is responsible for Lucy’s death to justice.”

Friends of Lucy McHugh gather in Mansel Park, Southampton to release balloons in her memory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added: “Speculation, particularly on social media, is not helpful and leads to further issues we need to manage. This detracts us from the murder investigation.

“We will update the community with as much information as we can without compromising the investigation, we really appreciate your support in this.”

Images of type of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh before her death in #Southampton. Did you see Lucy between 9.30am, Wed 25 Jul & 7.45am on Thurs? Keen to hear from anyone who has found a sharp implement, particularly in the area around the Sports Centre. https://t.co/L7HRigXIie pic.twitter.com/QcoaEjzGsE — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) July 29, 2018

When Lucy left her house she was wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

- Press Association