Luc Besson being investigated by French authorities over rape allegation
Film maker Luc Besson is being investigated by French authorities over a rape accusation.
The French director reportedly denies wrongdoing after the complaint was made on Friday.
A 27-year-old woman claims Besson drugged her before the alleged incident at the hotel Bristol in Paris, a judicial official told Associated Press.
It comes as the Cannes Film Festival closes with allegations of sexual misconduct in the film industry dominating themes at the event.
Besson, a writer, director and producer, is the man behind the Taken film series starring Liam Neeson as well as 1997 French sci-fi film The Fifth Element.
- Press Association
