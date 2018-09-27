Low-energy diet for obese ‘could ease pressure on GPs’
A diet which replaces food with soups and shakes can help obese people achieve significant sustained weight loss, new research suggests.
UK patients with a BMI over 30, who ate just 810 calories per day, lost an average of almost 24lb (11kg) in one year, according to a study published in journal BMJ.
The researchers, from the University of Oxford, suggest total diet replacement programmes should be recommended by doctors and could ease pressure on GPs treating obesity-related illness.
The trial involved 278 obese adults in Oxfordshire, who were split into two groups.
The first were enrolled on a GP weight management programme, receiving advice and support from a practice nurse.
The second were offered a low-energy total diet replacement plan for 24 weeks.
Participants on the programme, provided by Cambridge Weight Plan UK, reduced their intake to 810 calories a day using specially designed soups, shakes and bars, and also took supplements.
They were given these products for eight weeks, before gradually re-introducing normal food, and also received diet counselling.
After 12 weeks on the programme, they were encouraged to continue replacing one meal a day with a replacement product.
The study found participants on the diet replacement plan lost an average of 23.6lb (10.7kg) after 12 months, 16lb (7.2kg) more than those on a GP practice programme.
They also had a greater reduced risk of developing heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Almost half (45%) of obese people on the low-energy diet achieved weight loss of more than 10%, compared with just 15% of patients receiving help from their GP.
Lead investigator Professor Susan Jebb, from the University of Oxford, said: “In the past we have worried that a short period of rapid weight loss may lead to rapid weight regain.
“But this study shows that nine months after the intensive weight-loss phase, people have lost more than three times as much weight as people following a conventional weight-loss programme.”
Dr Nerys Astbury, a senior researcher in diet and obesity at the University of Oxford, said: “This model of care, where patients are referred to a provider in the community for support, offers the potential for rapid roll-out at scale across the NHS and could help reduce the pressure on GPs in treating obesity-related disease.”
The study was funded by the Cambridge Weight Plan and the National Institute for Health Research.
- Press Association
