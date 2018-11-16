London's Hyde Park evacuated after reports of unexploded Second World War bomb

The discovery of a suspected unexploded Second World War bomb has led to the closure of parts of Hyde Park in London.

Police have cordoned off the north and south bank of the Serpentine Lake following reports on Friday of possible ordnance found in the water.

Officers based in Westminster tweeted: "Police are dealing with reports of a possible unexploded ordnance device partially submerged in The Serpentine, Hyde Park, W1.

"Specialist officers are attending and a cordon is currently in place between the Triangle car park and the boathouse on Serpentine Road."

Photos emerging from the scene show numerous police officers and vehicles by the lake.

Tape and no entry signs have been erected to prevent entry to parts of the park.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Parks said: "We can confirm that a suspicious object, which is probably an unexploded World War Two bomb, has been found in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park."

She explained the cordon between the Triangle car park and the boathouse on Serpentine Road would remain in place while officers investigated.

- PA